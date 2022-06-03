Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, age 17 days, of Rimersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday May 30, 2022.

Born on May 13, 2022, Lawrence was the son of Bradley Fox of Shippenville and Charity Hannold of Rimersburg.

Lawrence was loved by many even though he was only with us a short time.

He is survived by his parents; grandfather, Mike Brown; grandmother, Anita Fox of Shippenville; aunts: Theresa Fox of Clarion and Tiffany Crusan of Oil City, and uncles: Tim Fox (Tiffany) of Clarion and Kenny Hannold of Clarion.

Lawrence is also survived by great aunts: Debbie Fox of Clarion, Paula (Bob) Eiseman of Knox, and Brenda (Cyrus) Davis of Tionesta; great uncles: Richard Wolfe of Cranberry and Paul (Paulene) Eiseman, Jr. of Knox, and many cousins, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Alex; grandmother, Julie Ditty; grandfather, Larry Fox; great grandparents, Paul and Martha Eiseman, and great aunts, Darla Fox and Kathy Eiseman.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Main Street, Shippenville.

Reverend Doug Dyson will officiate over the service.

