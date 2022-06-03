A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.