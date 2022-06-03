 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


