Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Seafood Salad
Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
This is a super simple and exceptionally delicious recipe!
Ingredients
1 medium orange
1 medium lemon
1 medium lime
1/2 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped
1/2 pound refrigerated fresh or imitation crabmeat, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper
Shredded lettuce
Assorted crackers
Directions
-Finely grate the zest from the orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from the orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime. Add shrimp, crab, onion, and pepper; toss to coat.
-Serve on lettuce with crackers.
