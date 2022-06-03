Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Seafood Salad

This is a super simple and exceptionally delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 medium orange

1 medium lemon



1 medium lime1/2 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped1/2 pound refrigerated fresh or imitation crabmeat, coarsely chopped2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepperShredded lettuceAssorted crackers

Directions

-Finely grate the zest from the orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from the orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime. Add shrimp, crab, onion, and pepper; toss to coat.

-Serve on lettuce with crackers.

