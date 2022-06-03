Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.

She was born on November 15, 1930 in Tionesta on the family farm where she had resided all her life.

Eva was the daughter of the late Homer B. and Annice Eva McMurtie Whitton.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Eva was a 1949 graduate of Tionesta High School.

She married the love of her life, Jack D. Carson, on October 25, 1951, who survives.

Eva was a member of the Newmansville Free Methodist Church until it closed.

She then attended the Tyersburg United Methodist Church.

Eva was an avid hunter all her life on the family farm.

She was also quite the farmer, bailing her own hay and delivering calves.

She enjoyed fishing on the Allegheny River, boating to the famous Nebraska Bridge, mowing, gardening, canning, and cooking for family events.

Eva also never missed an episode of Days of Our Lives and enjoyed Facebook and reading her magazines.

Eva loved to reminisce about the good old days.

She was a lot like her father, always lending a helping a hand to anyone in need and was a friend to everyone.

Eva is survived by her husband, Jack of 70 years; their daughters, Cindy Sandusky and her husband, Al, of Tidioute, Jackie Brosius and her husband, Roger, of Brookville, and Amy Farrell and her husband, Tim, of Tionesta; 6 grandchildren, Eric Wagner of Oil City, Lynn Miller and her husband, Chris, of Brookville, Brandon Carson and his wife, Amber, of Emlenton, Kristen Farrell and her significant other, Jonas Chappel, of Tionesta, Megan Dixon and her husband, Matthew, of California, and Michaela Carson of Arizona; 4 great grandchildren, Lydia Welch of Erie, Parker Carson of Emlenton, and Josie and Jackson Miller, both of Brookville; her special friend and niece, Kay Dittman of Emlenton; and her beloved dog, Jammers.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her son, Michael Carson; her daughter-in-law, Susan Carson; a granddaughter, Rachel West; a grandson, Scott Brosius; 2 brothers, Paul Whitton and Ora Whitton; and 8 sisters, Grace Ehrhart, Edna Starcher, Olive Moore Bowen, Hellen Haines, Alice Jones, Mable Silka, Ellen Kotz, and Evelyn Lehman.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Heidi Helsel, pastor of the Tylersburg United Methodist Church, and Rev. John Bush, pastor of the Pine City Free Methodist Church, presiding.

Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Eva’s honor to the Tylersburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 41, Tylersburg, PA 16361, the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, 81 Hillcrest Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

