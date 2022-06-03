Holy Cow! Over Farm Big Cow Hosts Lighted Memorial for COVID-19 Victims, Healthcare Workers



SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – One of Clarion County’s famous landmarks, the big cow in front of the Over Farm near Sligo, was decorated to bring attention to the over one million people who have died because of COVID-19 and the many healthcare workers who were called upon for assistance.

(Pictured above: The spectactular night time display captured by Dave Cyphert, of ProPoint Media Photography. To view ProPoint Media’s gallery, click here.)

James Shilling, of New Bethlehem, is the memorial project organizer, bringing the 51 illuminated crosses that symbolize those who have died and the healthcare workers. One for each state plus one large one representing the hope we have through faith, by grace, we place on the cross.

Shilling also displayed the crosses earlier this year in Distant, next to Sweet Delights.

“I didn’t have any of my family die of COVID, but I have a couple who were pretty darn close,” said Shilling. “My sister almost died, and my wife’s sister had it, and she almost died. They both came mighty close.”

The Over family allowed Shilling to stage the memorial, and it will probably be there for a couple more weeks. The Over family also adds a necklace or other decorations to the big cow, usually after Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day.

Shilling said he would like to also host Clarion Hospital Healthcare workers at the display to show public recognition and support for nurses. He said the organizers are seeking support for moving the display to other surrounding counties.

“This tribute memorial will also represent the healthcare workers who stood on the front line and had to sacrifice their life to care for the ones we have lost,” said Shilling on his Facebook page.

“They truly are the better angels among us.”

There is a fundraising project for the COVID National Tree Memorial. The Facebook page, with more information and a link to the group’s GoFundMe donation account, can be found under National Tree Memorial, Inc.

“Hopefully the memorial will be passed forward to a sponsor group, county to county, or even state to state,” added Shilling.

