Karen A Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a 7 year battle with breast cancer .

She was born on December 24 1961 to Fred Moody and Frances Siracuse Moody of Forty Fort Pa.

Karen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lucinda where she was deeply involved with promoting her faith in various bible studies and the Rosary being said before Mass.

She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High school Plymouth Pa in 1979.

On February 14th 1990 she was married to Larry Schmader and they enjoyed 32 years together.

She was owner and operator of Shear Artistry Hair Salon for many years.

She had a love for crafting, quilting and animals to which she left behind her two adored dogs Niko and Chip.

Karen is survived by her devoted husband Larry Schmader; her daughter Alex Schmader Niederriter and husband Zach, Fryburg PA; daughter Dani Schmader Dunkle and husband Dan, Garards Fort PA; son Zack Schmader and wife Maria, Shippenville PA; stepson Eric Schmader and wife Samantha, Fryburg PA; stepson Cory Schmader and wife Amy, Brookville PA; and twelve sweet grandchildren; Abbie, Collin, Maggie, Austin, Madelyn, Sophia, Harrison, Ryan, Zoe, Adley, Emree, and a soon to be granddaughter.

In addition to the above, she is also survived by her brothers Dr. Kurt Moody and wife Georgia, Jacksonville FL; Fred S. Moody and wife Cathy, Larksville PA; brother in law Tony Chairge and wife Kim, Bear Creek PA; along with many other nieces and nephews and wonderful family members and close friends.

Karen was proceeded in death by her sister Carlene who she greatly anticipated being reunited with.

Her family thanks all her dedicated doctors and supportive staff who battled along side her throughout the years.

Despite her journey fighting this ravenous disease, Karen’s ultimate goal was not only to get to heaven but to lead as many others to Christ as well.

If she could teach you anything let it be that the short time here on earth is nothing compared to our eternal life awaiting us with our Father in heaven.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St Joseph Church in Lucinda, with Rev Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Karen’s honor may be made to Clarion Cancer Center Sunshine Project PO Box 303 Clarion PA 16214 or BHS Foundation Clarion Hospital ATTN Cancer Center Patient Care Fund 150 Doctors Lane Clarion PA 16214.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

