Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, PA., passed away on June 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwestin Seneca.

She was born June 28, 1949 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Ora & Florence Carroll Wurster.

Mary graduated from Oil City High School in 1967.

Mrs. Bean was a life member of the Oil City VFW Auxiliary 464, PNA Club and the Pulaski Club.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Mary had worked at Famoore’s Restaurant for many years.

She was married to Glenn L. Bean on July 18, 1970 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2018.

Mary is survived by two sons: Michael Bean & his wife Natalia of Denton, TX, Matthew Bean & his wife Jodi of Akron, OH; seven grandchildren: Samantha Herrera & husband Felix, Nicholas Bean, Emily Bean, Odri & Lizeth Gonzalez, Josue Bueso and Javier Alvarado; 2 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Deloris Perry of Oil City; a brother, Ronald Wurster & his wife Diana of Oil City; by special friends, Don & Marilyn Feely; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters Shirley Fasenmyer, Jean McAlevy and Janet Schneider and a brother Loraine Wurster.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.