State Police Seeking Information on Emlenton Burglary

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary that occurred in Emlenton Borough.

Franklin-based State Police on Friday, May 27, around 9:37 p.m., were dispatched to a report of a burglary at a residence located on Main Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the suspect(s) forced entry into the residence and took multiple items.

The victims are listed as a 41-year-old Parker man and a 20-year-old Emlenton woman, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

