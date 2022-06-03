NYC Jazz Artist Benny Benack III to Perform in Foxburg on June 11

FOXBURG, Pa. – Benny Benack III, a thrilling young vocalist and trumpeter on the New York City jazz scene, will perform at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 11.

Having set ARCA’s audience on fire in his 2019 debut performance with his father, Benny Benack, Jr. in an evening of Bourbon Street blues and jazz, BENNY III is returning to Lincoln Hall on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m., with his New York City rhythm section featured on his recent CD – A LOT OF LIVIN’ TO DO!

Benack’s recent Birdland performance was described as a “rock concert… with all the screaming and hootin’ and hollerin’ from the audience.”

“His smooth, polished voice… brings to mind a number of old-school singers, including Mel Tormé, an uncommon reference point among today’s cohort of young jazz musicians. Almost everything about Benny Benack III, the 30-year-old trumpeter and vocalist, suggests that he arrived from a different era.”

A review of his October, 2021 performance at Birdland in Broadway World described BBIII’s performance: “When is the last time you were in a jazz club but thought you were at a rock concert? Sunday night at The Birdland Theater you would’ve thought it was a rock and roll show, with all the screaming and hootin’ and hollerin’ from the audience. It was pandemonium! But, then, of course, the act on the stage was the Benny Benack III Quartet, and there is actually every chance that, on a parallel plane, they could be a rock band. They are all young, handsome, edgy, and oh-so-cool, and they play their instruments like rock and roll musicians – they just happen to be playing jazz.

By age 31, Pittsburgh-born, New York-based jazz trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III quickly gained an international reputation. Hailed by the New York Times as “a charismatic young trumpeter who maintains an earnest sideline as a singer,” Benny III has a knack for delighting audiences with panache, in the spirit of classic crooners like Sinatra and Torme, with a nod to legendary trumpet showmen like Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie. He is a rare talent: not only a fiery trumpet player with a stirring command of the postbop trumpet vernacular in the vein of Kenny Dorham and Blue Mitchell, but also a singer with a sly, mature, naturally expressive delivery in the post-Sinatra mold, performing standards and his own astute songs with a thrilling sense of showmanship. His superb intonation and virtuosity enable him to handle astounding feats of originally composed vocalese (complex solos with written lyrics). He’s a highly capable pianist as well.

He’s been showcased in international headliner tours at Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, Mexico and all over Asia and Europe. Domestic U.S. tours include the Vail Jazz Party, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, Pittsburgh JazzLive International and the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival in MI. Benny’s been featured at Birdland, Mezzrow, the Carlyle Hotel and other leading New York venues.

Tickets for Benack’s June 11 performance can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve 724 659-3153 – cash or check at the door.

