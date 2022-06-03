PIAA Officially Releases Site, Times for First Round of Baseball/Softball Playoffs

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Ten District 9 baseball and softball teams will open up the state playoffs on Monday in brackets officially released by the PIAA Friday afternoon.

(Photo by Madison McFarland)

Seven D9 champions will be in action.

Showers Field in DuBois will be the site of two games. District 9 Class 2A champion Johnsonburg will face the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL, Burgettstown, at 4:00 p.m., followed by District 9 Class A champ DuBois Central Catholic vs. Rochester, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, at 6:30 p.m.

Heindl Field in DuBois will be the site of three state playoff games.

D9 Class 3A champ Karns City will square off against District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek at 1:00 p.m. DuBois Central Catholic, which won the D9 Class A title, will follow with a game against third-place WPIAL team Greensburg Central Catholic at 3:00 p.m.; Clearfield, the D9 Class 4A champ, will cap the triple-header when it faces District 10 runner-up Franklin at 5:00 p.m.

For complete PIAA baseball brackets, click here.

For complete PIAA softball brackets, click here.

BASEBALL

ALL GAMES MONDAY

CLASS A

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-3 Rochester, Showers Field in DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

9-2 Clarion-Limestone vs. 7-1 Union-New Castle, Neshannock HS, 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

9-1 Johnsonburg vs. 7-4 Burgettstown, Berwin Park in St. Marys, 4:00 p.m.

9-2 Redbank Valley vs. 7-1 Serra Catholic, Norwin HS, 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 6-2 Penns Valley, Showers Field in DuBois, 4:00 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ALL GAMES MONDAY

CLASS A

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic, Heindl Field in DuBois, 3:00 p.m.

9-2 Elk County Catholic vs. 10-1 Saegertown, Allegheny College in Meadville, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

9-1 Johnsonburg vs. 4-2 Muncy, Benzinnger Park in St. Marys, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

9-1 Karns City vs. 10-2 Harbor Creek, Heindl Field in DuBois, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A

9-1 Clearfield vs. 10-2 Franklin, Heindl Field in DuBois, 5:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.