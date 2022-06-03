 

Sligo Teen Injured in Monroe Township Crash

Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericMONROE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred last Thursday afternoon in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened on Thursday, May 26, around 4:15 p.m. on Five Pointe Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Daniel G. Dooyema, of Sligo, was negotiating a right curve in the road, and he lost control of his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle traveled off the north berm and struck a ditch, causing disabling damage.

Dooyema was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

