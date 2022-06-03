Sligo Teen Injured in Monroe Township Crash

MONROE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred last Thursday afternoon in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened on Thursday, May 26, around 4:15 p.m. on Five Pointe Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Daniel G. Dooyema, of Sligo, was negotiating a right curve in the road, and he lost control of his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle traveled off the north berm and struck a ditch, causing disabling damage.

Dooyema was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

