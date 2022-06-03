Summer Fair & Festival Season in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has announced summer fairs and festivals in the region.

The dedicated volunteers and communities in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region take great pride in the many fairs and festivals that they host each year.

At these events, visitors will experience a true slice of Americana while they enjoy music, entertainment, great festival foods, and family fun.

Here are some highlights of the Summer Fair and Festivals in the region:

– Herb & Fiber Festival June 4-5 Cook Forest

– Big Outdoor Festival June 3-4 Clarion

– Forest County Bigfoot Festival June 10-12 Marienville

– Laurel Festival June 11-19 Brookville

– Youth & Ag Fair June 20-25 Sykesville

– Fireman’s Carnival June 20-25 Ridgway

– Weekend in the Wilds July 1-2 Emporium

– Celebrate Hometown Festival July 2-3 Clarion

– Festival in the Park July 2-9 Punxsutawney

– Wolf’s Corners Fair July 3-9 Tionesta

– Old Fashioned 4th of July July 1-4 Brockway

– Wood Carvers Festival July 9-10 Cook Forest

– Red, White, and Blueberry Festival July 14-16 Reynoldsville

– Riverfest July 16 East Brady

– Jefferson County Fair July 17-23 Brookville

– Clarion County Fair July 24-30 New Bethlehem

– PA Hemp Agricultural Festival July 30 Kersey

– Art & Music Festival August 5-7 Clarion

– Clarion BBQ Festival August 5-7 Clarion

– Cameron County Fair August 7-13 Emporium

– Elk County Fair August 9-13 Kersey

– Indian Festival August 18-22 Tionesta

– Elk Expo August 20-21 Benezette

So, load the family car and hit the road for some summer fun in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoor region.

Find more things to do, see, and experience in Cook Forest and the entire Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

