A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers likely between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

