Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Minty Watermelon-Cucumber Salad

Capturing the fantastic flavors of summer, this refreshing salad will be the talk of any picnic!

Ingredients

8 cups cubed seedless watermelon

2 English cucumbers, halved lengthwise and sliced



6 green onions, chopped1/4 cup minced fresh mint1/4 cup balsamic vinegar1/4 cup olive oil1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine watermelon, cucumbers, green onions, and mint.

-In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 2 hours before serving.

