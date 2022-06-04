Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

10:30pm- 7am Sunday night- Friday morning

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties ( But not limited to):

Analyze required paint operation

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe or composite toe shoe

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant

8:30am-4:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

Writes requisition orders for office supplies

Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must have valid PA Driver’s License

Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Production/ Packaging

Monday- Friday 6:30am-3pm

$13/hr. non- exempt.

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Package finished bags and fibers into boxes

Stack boxes of finished goods on pallet

Light forklift driving

Must be able to accurately count the amount of bags being packaged into each box

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



