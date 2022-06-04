Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstron County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on April 18, 1940, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank Raymond and Jennie Ruth (Hamm) McMillen.

Frank was a teacher with Brookville High School for over 35 years.

He also worked in several gun shops over the years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

\

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara J. (Gathers) McMillen, along with their two children, Rhonda McMillen-Toth of Fairmount City and Robert Todd McMillen and his wife, Patricia of Jeannette.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Morgan Toth, Scott Toth, Tyler McMillen, and Grace McMillen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Jean Huffman, and a son-in-law, Douglas “Tut” Toth.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to New Bethlehem Little League, PO Box 23, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or Orphans of the Storm, Building Fund, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

