Hunting Licenses Go on Sale on June 13

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hunting licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 13, in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana, the first day that Treasurer’s offices in Pennsylvania can accept doe license applications is three weeks later on Monday, July 11.

“Pa. residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18, so please keep that in mind when you are getting ready to send for your Antlerless tags,” said Montana in a news release.

“And, remember, you must have your regular hunting license before applying for your Antlerless licenses. Additionally, first-round unsold/bonus tags will be available on Monday, August 1, and the second round on Monday, August 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Monday, September 12,” added Montana.

Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.

All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application and use the envelope provided to you and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming hunting season this year. We have an experienced team in the Clarion County Treasurer’s office to assist you in quickly purchasing your hunting licenses,” continued Montana. “If you have any questions about this process or anything else, please do not hesitate to contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or [email protected]”

