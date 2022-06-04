John F. Gregory, Jr., 60, of Franklin passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022 at his hunting camp in Wyoming.

He was born on January 7, 1962, son of the late John F., Sr. and Diane (Dehn) Gregory.

A 1979 graduate of Oil City High School, John completed the carpentry program at Vo-Tech.

He worked as a union carpenter for 30 years, and enjoyed a successful and accomplished career overseeing many large commercial construction projects.

Later he used his honed woodworking skills and construction experience to run his own business; continuing to do the job that he loved.

After meeting on a blind date in 1982, John married the love of his life, the former Kelly Deeter on October 14, 1983. She survives him.

He was a proud member of the Franklin Fraternity of Eagles #328, Oil City Fraternity of Eagles #283, Franklin Elks Club BPOE #110, and Oil City VFW Post 464.

Always with a ready smile, he loved to share stories and laughter with those he spent time with.

John was a fun-loving man full of life with a giving spirit, he made endless friends throughout his lifetime.

An avid archery hunter and adventurer, he enjoyed his time in the Wyoming mountains that he shared with an amazing group of fellow hunters from Cheyenne, who became like family to him.

He was quick to extend an invitation to anyone who wanted to make the journey with him, and very proud of his many elk and bearskin trophies.

John was a lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed playing golf and duck pin and ten pin bowling.

A true handyman, he was always fixing things and helping others.

He shared his wanderlust with his wife, traveling and exploring many destinations.

The heart of his family, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were all the lights of his life.

John’s life changed when he became a grandfather, a devoted “Pa” to James, his “little dude”, sidekick and partner in crime.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kelly Gregory; his daughter, Jenna Gregory and her husband David Bloomgren of Annandale, VA and Jessica Rudegeair and her husband, Ryan, of Franklin; and his grandchildren, James Rudegeair, Henrik Bloomgren, Owen Bloomgren, and Anna Bloomgren; his brothers, Jeff Gregory and his wife, Teresa, of Franklin, Joseph Gregory and his wife, Dawn, of Dickinson, TX, and George Gregory and his wife, Kathy, of Woodlands, TX; his sisters, Pamela Ferko and her husband, Brad, of Sarver and Peggy Mook of Franklin; his sister-in-laws, Marcy Kelly and her husband, Tom, of Oil City and Dawn Anderson and her husband, Bob, of Franklin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy “Hobie” Gregory; his sister, Patricia Conner; his brother-in-law, Bill Mook; his niece, Julie Ann Gregory; and his beloved dog, Duke.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 7 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for John will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at the funeral home, beginning at 11 am with John Mellish officiating.

John will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John’s memory to Venango County Toys for Tots, 2 Relief Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on John’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.