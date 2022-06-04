John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 2, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

He was 77 years old.

Jack was born on August 24, 1944 to Helen and Ira Baker of Oil City.

Jack maintained tremendous admiration for his father, a World War II veteran who served on the USS Langley and his mother who was a very talented and influential musician in the Oil City area throughout her life.

He always had a keen fondness and appreciation for nature and many of his childhood memories revolved around hunting and fishing.

He remained an avid hunter and outdoorsman throughout his entire life, especially enjoying hunts in South Dakota and Colorado.

After graduating from St. Joseph School in 1962, Jack attended Gannon University and entered into an internship with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation where he completed a civil engineering program and ultimately became a licensed professional engineer.

Jack held many positions within the department and was admired by his peers.

His compassionate nature and tenacious work ethic eventually landed him the District Engineer position that he held and led the northwest region of PennDOT from 1986-2001 when he retired after 38 years.

He achieved numerous accolades and won national engineering awards and recognition for his work on the Bayfront Parkway and the East Side Access Highway in Erie.

Additionally, Jack served in the US Armed Forces with the National Guard during the Vietnam War.

Jack met his late wife Susan Baker in Oil City in the late 1960’s.

The two married on September 12, 1970 and lived a happy life traveling the country and engaging in many activities including scuba diving, water skiing and snow skiing.

After 12 years of marriage in 1982, the couple had their first son named Jon.

Following in quick succession was a daughter, Jessica in 1983 and a son, Justin in 1986.

The family lived in Meadville for the early years and enjoyed many vacations to Disney World, California, Mexico, Vermont, New Mexico and many others. Jack and the family moved to Oil City in 1990 where all three children attended school and graduated.

Jack became a grandfather in 2004 to his daughter Jessica’s first child named Courtney and welcomed the birth of his second granddaughter, Kennedy, also to Jessica, in 2014.

Jack’s third granddaughter, Mia, was welcomed in 2017 by her son Justin and his wife Autumn followed by his first grandson, Jack in 2020.

Jack always guided, supported, and cherished his children whom he always placed ahead of his incredibly accomplished career and aspirations.

After Susan’s passing in 2018, Jack embraced a longtime cherished family friend named Brenda Gourley.

Jack and Brenda formed a tremendous relationship that culminated in marriage in January of 2020.

They very much enjoyed their time with each other and found substantial joy in attending events, taking trips to Salamanca, and spending time in Florida.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Ira Baker of Oil City, and his wife, Susan Baker of Hudson, Fl.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Gourley of Franklin; two sons, Jon Baker of Hudson, FL and Justin Baker and his wife Autumn of Erie; a daughter, Jessica Baker of Oil City; and a step-daughter Regina Deloe of Cranberry.

He is also survived by three beloved granddaughters and one beloved grandson, Courtney White and Kennedy Leavitt of Hudson, FL, and Mia and Jack Baker of Erie.

Visitation will held at the Morrison Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 8 from 5 to 8 pm and again Thursday from 10 am to noon where a funeral service will follow at noon.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Jack will always be remembered and revered for his positive influence on so very many people throughout the region.

His selflessness, patience, and thoughtfulness have left this world a better place.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

