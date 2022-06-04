 

Lane Closures for Resurfacing Project on Route 8 in Brady Township

Saturday, June 4, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

penndot-flaggerBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming lane closures on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8) for a resurfacing project in Brady Township, Butler County.

From June 6 through September 16, 2022, William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), between the landmark of Old Stone House and the intersection of Wick Road, will be resurfaced. Single lane closures are expected between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. In the event of weather delays, there may be Saturday lane closures.

Contractor Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Slippery Rock, Pa., is completing this $4 million resurfacing project.

Motorists should expect delays in this area while work is being completed.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

