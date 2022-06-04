Lane Closures for Resurfacing Project on Route 8 in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming lane closures on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8) for a resurfacing project in Brady Township, Butler County.

From June 6 through September 16, 2022, William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), between the landmark of Old Stone House and the intersection of Wick Road, will be resurfaced. Single lane closures are expected between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. In the event of weather delays, there may be Saturday lane closures.

Contractor Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Slippery Rock, Pa., is completing this $4 million resurfacing project.

Motorists should expect delays in this area while work is being completed.

