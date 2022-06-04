The Man Who Was Accused of Murdering Danny Kulling and Later Exonerated is Now Suing Oil City PD, Two Officers

ERIE, Pa. – A Venango County man who was arrested on homicide charges in the 2019 killing of Danny Kulling and spent nearly two years in prison for a crime that he did not commit has filed suit against the Oil City Police Department and two of its officers at the time.

(Photo courtesy BridgeHunter.com/Brian Manville)

Eric Beichner, of Oil City, filed suit versus the City of Oil City, Lt. Cory Ruditis, and Patrolwoman Regina DeLeo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in April.

Danny Kulling, 34, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 24, 2017. He was missing for approximately 151 days, before his body was discovered in the Allegheny River by two kayakers on May 28, 2018. The kayakers called the police and the Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene, to recover Kulling’s body and interview both witnesses.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Eric Lee Vey, M.D. was unable to determine the cause of Kulling’s death at the scene.

“On May 29, 2018, following a complete autopsy by Dr. Vey, his conclusion regarding the cause of Kulling’s death remained undetermined, pending toxicology results. No wounds were found on the victim and no external or internal injuries were noted, either,” the suit states.

According to the suit, then OCPD Police Chief Robert Wenner and Lt. Ruditis met with the Pennsylvania State Police to discuss the case and were unable to find evidence linking anyone else to Kulling’s death.

“On Aug. 31, 2018, based upon the autopsy and toxicology report now fully developed, Dr. Vey concluded that Kulling died from drowning as a terminal complication of drug toxicity. Despite these conclusions, the Oil City Police Department investigation remained open and police continued to interview witnesses related to the Kulling drowning,” the suit states.

Beichner was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree felony criminal homicide on February 9, 2019.

The suit states that the “defendants did so despite knowing that the information it allegedly had implicating Beichner was not sufficient to sustain charges against the plaintiff, who ultimately was dismissed from the case based on a lack of evidence. Accordingly, plaintiff’s constitutional rights pursuant to the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were violated by the acts of the defendants, who were then and there acting under color of state law.”

Beichner remained incarcerated until April 2020 when Judge Robert L. Boyer, of the Venango County Court of Common Pleas, dismissed the case.

Boyer ruled, in a 12-page opinion, that the prosecution did not offer sufficient evidence independent of 24-year-old Eric Beichner’s confession.

Boyer’s opinion noted that the prosecution failed to satisfy the “Corpus Delicti Rule.”

The rule requires that the Commonwealth establish the occurrence of a crime before the accused’s statements may be admitted as evidence to prove that the accused committed the crime. The occurrence of the crime must be established by evidence independent of the accused’s statements.

“The independent evidence does not establish that it is more likely than not that Kulling died as a result of criminal activity rather than as a result of an accident,” said Boyer in the ruling. “The closely-related crime exception to the Corpus Delicti rule does not apply under the circumstances of this case.”

The suit alleges that Beichner was maliciously prosecuted in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and that due process procedures were violated.

Beichner is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury trial in addition to “costs and any and all other relief for which plaintiff may be entitled.”

The plaintiff is represented by Pittsburgh-based attorney Max Petrunya of Petrunya Law and Paul Jubas of Paul Jubas Law, also of Pittsburgh.

While Ruditis is still a lieutenant with OCPD, Deloe is no longer with the department.

No legal counsel was listed for the defendants as of June 4.

The Kulling murder case remains unsolved.

