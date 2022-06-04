State Police Release Details on Theft from Camper in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released details of a theft from a camper that occurred in Jenks Township.

According to police, on May 10, a 33-year-old Huntingdon woman and her family returned home following several days of camping at a remote site off Salmon Creek Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Upon arriving at their residence, it was discovered that an unknown actor(s) had removed numerous items from their camper and towing vehicle.

According to the victim, the following items were removed from a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and a 2017 Keystone outback camper trailer:

– Honda EU2000i Portable Gas-Powered Generator Inverter, Value $2,500.00

– Stihl MS 271 Farm Boss Chainsaw, Value $450.00

– Blackstone 22-inch OTG Griddle with Hood and Carry Case, Value $240.00

– Three propane hoses, with an approximate value of $75.00

– Custom corn hole boards, value $300.00

– Grill Accessories, value $32.00

– Fishing gear, approximate value $150.00

– Old generation iPad, value $50.00

– Miscellaneous items (two camp chairs, a water storage container, a kid’s bike, and a camp table), with an approximate value of $150.00

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.