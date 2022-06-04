Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.

Born on February 15, 1937, in New Bethlehem, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Millard Lee and Florence Minnich Thompson.

After attending Redbank High School, Shirley started working at the Parker Level Works Plant.

While living in Parker with her sister, she met her future husband, William H. King.

After a 5-month courtship, Shirley and Bill married in Mercer, Pa on April 5, 1956, and enjoyed 56 years together before Bill’s passing.

Shirley and Bill traveled through the United States and enjoyed going to the beach with their family.

Shirley loved her family very much and enjoyed watching many of her nieces and nephews over the years.

Shirley is survived by one son; William “Bill” King of New Bethlehem, one daughter; Mrs. Becky Carothers of Seneca, two step-grandsons; Lukas (Katie) Carothers of Cranberry Township and Jacob (Maddy) Carothers of Oil City, three-step great-grandsons; Maximus Carothers of Oil City and Charlie and Miles Carothers of Cranberry Township, and one step great-granddaughter; Savannah Carothers of Cranberry Township.

Also, surviving are her two sisters; Mrs. Harriet O’Neil of Parker and Cathy (Bob) Henry of New Bethlehem, one brother; Ezra (Deb) Thompson of Leeper, and two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Dee King of Parker and Mrs. Barb King of St. Petersburg, one brother-in-law; Gary Ortz of New Bethlehem, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters; Betty Simpson and Gladys Ortz, one brother; Millard Lee Thompson Jr., one son-in-law; Richard C. Carothers Jr., and one step-granddaughter; Emily Carothers.

Per Shirley’s request, there will be a small private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Grane Hospice of Pittsburgh, Pa, or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are being conducted by Buzard Funeral Home of Parker.

To view/send condolences, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com .

