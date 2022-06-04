SPONSORED: Kalyumet Fore Fun, Campground Offers Fun for the Entire Family!

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Rain or shine, Mark and Becky Wineman have the entertainment spot for the entire family: Kalyumet Fore Fun and Kalyumet Campground!

“There is something for everyone here,” Becky Wineman told exploreClarion.com.

Owners Mark and Becky Wineman opened what they call the “Big Building” in 2008. It consists of a state-of-the-art kitchen and an arcade. This means you can order your favorite pizza or wings while playing your favorite arcade games.

Over 24 flavors of soft-serve ice cream are also served in the Big Building.

The Redemption Arcade Center is perfect for rainy days.

There is a wide array of classic favorites and newer redemption games. Since it is the largest arcade in the Cook Forest area, the entire family can spend the day competing with family and friends for the most tickets. After players have collected all of their tickets, they can redeem them, choosing from hundreds of prizes.

On sunny days, individuals have their choice of Outdoor Laser Tag or Miniature Golf at Kalyumet Fore Fun.

Outdoor Laser Tag is played on a three-acre wooded field. The game can be played by beginners with an open range or by more experienced gamers who prefer strategy, teamwork, and a variety of scenarios.

The 18-hole family-friendly course is complete with challenging greens, a fountain pond, and a waterfall. It is also wheelchair accessible.

Mini-golf and Outdoor Laser Tag packages for groups are available.

Kalyumet Fore Fun is located at 8630 Miola Road in Lucinda and can be reached at 814-744-8768.

For more information, visit their website here.

Families will have so much fun in the “Big Building” that they will want to stay the night at Kalyumet Campground which is located right down the road. It offers full utility hookups for RVs and tents.

Call 814-744-9622 to reserve a spot.

More information about the campground can be found on their website at www.kalyumet.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.