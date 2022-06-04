Frank Magagnotti Retires After 43 Years at Career Center

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For just over 43 years, the Clarion County Career Center has been the home of a jack-of-all-trades, Frank Magagnotti. Now, he is retiring from a lifetime in education.

Magagnotti was hired in 1979, and he started at the Distributive Education Center. He taught classes like “Color, Line, and Display Design,” “Advertising,” “Retail Math,” “Human Relations,” and more, according to a press release.

He supervised students that ran the school store, which led to him overseeing a $20,000.00 fundraising event, jacket and t-shirt sales, and the annual Autumn Leaf Festive Float design. He also worked on many displays throughout the county.

“I feel very fortunate to have chosen this career path,” Magagnotti said. “I have met so many wonderful people over the years. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Magagnotti later taught “Computerized Marketing and Management,” bringing in Microsoft Office Products.

“The biggest change is the computer,” Magagnotti said, looking back over his career. “I feel it is a good thing. It was a major help for me to stay structured and organized.”

Magagnotti was the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) Advisor for 30 years and served as a mentor for new instructors.

In 2004, he moved into his role as Cooperative Education Coordinator, working with over 500 students to learn how to be professionals. He was also the Diversified Occupations Coordinator, working with other students outside the career center. It was the relationships he built over his 43 years at the Clarion County Career Center that Magagnotti said he would cherish the most.

“Every time I am out and about, I see someone from the past,” he said. “Surprisingly, they often remember me, and we usually take a little time to catch up on what we are up to now.”

