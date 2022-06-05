A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. Light east wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 74. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

