 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken and Mango Skewers

Sunday, June 5, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Feel free to garnish this main dish with sesame seeds or spritz them with fresh lime juice!

Ingredients

3 medium ears of sweet corn
1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons sliced green onions, divided
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 medium mango, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Lime wedges, optional

Directions

-Cut corn from cobs. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute cut corn until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1/3 cup green onions. Keep warm.

-Toss chicken with salt and pepper. Alternately thread chicken and mango onto 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Brush with oil.

-Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until chicken is no longer pink, 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with corn mixture; sprinkle with remaining green onions. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.