Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken and Mango Skewers

Feel free to garnish this main dish with sesame seeds or spritz them with fresh lime juice!

Ingredients

3 medium ears of sweet corn

1 tablespoon butter



1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons sliced green onions, divided1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 medium mango, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oilLime wedges, optional

Directions

-Cut corn from cobs. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute cut corn until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1/3 cup green onions. Keep warm.

-Toss chicken with salt and pepper. Alternately thread chicken and mango onto 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Brush with oil.

-Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until chicken is no longer pink, 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with corn mixture; sprinkle with remaining green onions. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.