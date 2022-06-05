Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 PM Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.

She was born in Flint, MI on May 21, 1933, a beloved daughter of the late: Stefan Martin Cervenec and Anna Sofia Durish Cervenec.

Millie was known by many local families as a baby sitter and caregiver to their children, throughout the Oil City and Seneca areas.

She was married on January 31, 1966 to James M. Teeter, who preceded her in death on April 8, 1984.

She was a member for many years of The Shindiggers Square Dance Group and The Homemaker’s Club of Oil City.

Millie enjoyed listening to country music; traveling; and crocheting, and took great pride in giving away many of those items to family and friends.

She is survived by two sisters: Anna Sherman and her husband, Harry of Franklin; and Stefanie “Stella” Moyer of Viewtown, VA; by a brother, Frank Cervenec and his wife, Carol of Freedom; and by a sister-in-law, June Cervenec of Kennerdell.

Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews to include: Virginia D. Proper and her husband, Victor of Franklin; Billie Jo Wygant and her husband, Peter of Franklin; Tammi Clark and her husband, Joseph of Titusville; Lori Donaldson and her husband, Mark of Cochranton; Denise Slattery and her significant other, Edwin of Clearwater, FL; Kenny Moyer, Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Snead’s Ferry, NC; Stephanie Hiner and her husband, Steve of Marshall, VA; Timothy Cervenec and his wife, Toni of Delaware, OH; Kerry Cervenec and his wife, Lori of Plantation, FL; Sherri Mealy of Grove City; Lisa Cervenec and her significant other, Don of Randolph, OH; Damien Cervenec of Kennerdell; Cindy Hopkins of Kennerdell; Mariann O’Day and her husband, Randy of Kennerdell; and Linda Cervenec also of Kennerdell.

Also surviving are her good friends, Janet and William Burchfield of Girard; in addition to many loving great nieces, great nephews, loving relatives in Michigan and in Slovakia, other extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Stanley and Leonard Cervenec, and an infant brother, Stefan Cervenec; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Moyer, Sr.; her nephews: Thomas Sherman; Joseph, Stephen and Kevin Cervenec; two nephews-in-law: William M. Slattery and Randy Mealy; and by her good friends: Leroy Milner and Donald Culberson.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11 AM in Franklin Cemetery with Reverend Mark Rusnak, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Epilepsy Foundation.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

