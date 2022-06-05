All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bud Solida
Bud Solida served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Oren “Bud” Solida
Born: October 18, 1936
Died: May 16, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Oren “Bud” was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church and the American Legion.
Prior to his funeral service, military honors were accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.
He was laid to rest in the Cedarview Memorial Park.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.