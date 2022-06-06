A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

