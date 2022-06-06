One Dead, Twelve Injured in Van Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when a 2010 Ford Econoline E-350 was traveling west on SR 580 Highway West, in Green Township, Indiana County, and exited off the north berm of the roadway.

Police say the right front of the vehicle struck a tree and traveled approximately 20 feet before striking another tree head-on, police said.

The operator, a 70-year-old woman, of Ebensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Five adults–49-year-old Marie R. Hershberger, of Northern Cambria; 19-year-old Ada Hershberger, of Northern Cambria; 25-year-old India Scott, of Ebensburg; 45-year-old Neal Miller, of Clymer; and 47-year-old Martha Miller, of Clymer– and seven children ranging in ages five to 16 were passengers in the van.

Both Marie Hershberger and Ada Hershberger suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.

Neal Miller suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Both India Scott and Martha Miller suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Five juvenile passengers suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to either Conemaugh Miners Medical Center or Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Two juveniles passengers were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for suspected serious injuries.

According to police, the driver suffered a medical emergency and loss of consciousness immediately prior to the crash. Passengers who spoke to troopers on the scene recalled the driver having difficulty staying in the lane of travel.

State Police Public Information Officer Clifford Greenfield told exploreJeffersonPA.com that the occupants of the van were on their way home from a private group trip.

Only one passenger was using a seat belt, according to police.

Cherry Tree Fire Department, Commodore Fire Department, Hastings Ambulance Service, Citizens Ambulance Service, PennDOT, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, and Scott Stein’s Towing assisted at the scene.

