Chase Steinman Chases Dream of Truck and Tractor Pull Announcing

LAKE LUCY, Pa. (EYT) – If you have been to a truck and tractor pull event across the country–especially those with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League–chances are that you heard the voice of announcer Chase Steinman.

(Pictured above: Chase Steinman announces at a truck and tractor pull.)

Steinman graduated from Venango Catholic on June 3 of this year, but he has been announcing pulling events since he could hold a microphone.

“I started my announcing at Wolf’s Corners Fair in Tionesta when I was around 11 or 12,” he said. “I then started announcing for other truck and tractor pulling companies. Currently, I am an announcer for Power Pulling Productions, which is a member state of the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League. I also announce for Northwest PA Truck and Tractor Pullers and other venues and companies across the east coast.”

Steinman’s first time announcing was learning by doing. Since then, he has taught himself the craft.

“At that point, I did announcing because I enjoyed it so much,” he said. “When I started announcing more, my confidence grew because I took the time to research all of the rules and competitors to help give the fans a better understanding of the sport. My favorite part of the job is talking to all of the competitors and fans.”

Steinman is certainly no longer nervous about announcing, and his experience helps him adapt to the events unfolding in front of him.

“I have found that the bigger the crowd, the more fun I have,” he said. “Any time the crowd is excited, it can change the whole style of announcing. When announcing, you have to be able to go with the flow and be flexible. It is important to be able to deal with issues without the fans noticing because there are always issues that pop up in the middle of a show. I have found the more events that I attend, the easier it gets.”

In his young career, he does have a few standout events. He specifically named one in Georgia as a favorite memory.

“One of my most memorable events was when I got the chance to co-announce the ‘Diesels in Dark Corners’ Show in Liberty, Georgia,” he said. “If you have a diesel truck or tractor you have more than likely heard of this event. The best of the best from all over the country travel to this venue to compete and it’s a blast getting to hang out with all of the competitors. The fans are also so much fun.”

The experience of announcing led him to his current work in pulling promotion. He is involved in every aspect of pulling competitions now, running his own company.

“After I announced for a couple years, I wanted to further my involvement in pulling,” he said. “I started taking photos and videos of the events I attended. I felt there was a need for more entertainment at these events, so I started producing events under my company in 2022.”

Now, Steinman runs his own company in conjunction with working with Power Pulling Productions. He has 50 members who compete at the events.

“My company, CS Pulling Promotions, promotes and produces sanctioned truck and tractor pulling events,” he explained. “We are hired by venues such as fairs, racetracks, and pulling tracks to come in and produce the whole show. When we come to a venue, we bring workers, tractors, trucks, and equipment for the event. We also video take photos at events.”

People skills are important in his line of work, even if he is up in an announcer’s box or down on the field.

“You have to be able to talk to people and do your research,” Steinman said. “After being with the same competitors every weekend, you get to know them, and they are like family.”

The people skills Steinman has learned extend to the ability to guide the crowd through genuine excitement and emotion.

“One of the most overlooked skills is the ability to get excited about the event,” Steinman said. “The crowd will radiate the energy you put into it. If you get excited about something, the fans in the stands are more likely to get excited, too. There are a number of older announcers who just read the name and distance. They will never show any emotion. The crowd loves emotion in an announcer.”

Steinman is thankful for the help he received getting to where he is, and he encourages people his age and younger to network.

“For any young person starting out, it is important to talk to as many people as possible,” he said. “Find someone that is doing what you want to do and ask them as many questions as possible. I would like to thank everyone who helped me out along the way. Brian McConnell, Bob Blank, and RJ Feicht were some of the first people to give me the chance to announce at a young age. I also would like to thank all of my sponsors for the 2022 season: Dustin Harrison, at Apex Diesel; Matt Harrison, at HP Diesel; and Kurt Karhoff, at Angry Duck Graphics. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Even though he is finding success now, Steinman has plans for growth in his field and to make CS Pulling Promotions even bigger than it is now.

“I would like to continue producing motorsports events in the future,” he said. “I enjoy organizing the events and talking to all of the competitors. Sometimes, it gets frustrating, and it does not seem like all the work is worth it. But, when you get to a venue and see all the competitors roll in, it makes it all worthwhile.”

