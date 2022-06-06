Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Seven
Monday, June 6, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Seven.
Seven is an adult male Cattle Dog and German Shepherd mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Seven is playful and independent.
He was surrendered to the rescue center.
It is preferred that Seven’s new home be one without children.
For more information on Seven please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
