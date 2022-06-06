Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond Bear Claws

This bear claw pastry recipe is absolutely melt-in-your-mouth delicious!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups cold butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

5 cups all-purpose flour, divided



1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast1-1/4 cups half-and-half cream1/4 cup sugar1/4 teaspoon salt2 large eggs, room temperature, divided use1 large egg white3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar1/2 cup almond paste, cubed1 tablespoon waterSugar or coarse sugarSliced almonds

Directions

-In a bowl, toss butter with three cups of flour until well coated; refrigerate. In a large bowl, combine yeast and the remaining flour.

-In a saucepan, heat cream, sugar, and salt to 120°-130°. Add to yeast mixture with 1 egg. Beat until smooth. Stir in butter mixture just until moistened.

-Place dough onto a well-floured surface; roll into a 21×12-in. rectangle. Starting at a short side, fold the dough in thirds, forming a 12×7-in. rectangle. Give the dough a quarter turn; roll into a 21×12-in. rectangle. Fold into thirds, starting with a short side. Repeat, flouring surface as needed. (Do not chill dough between each rolling and folding.) Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours or until firm.

-For the filling, in a bowl, beat egg white until foamy. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar and almond paste; beat until smooth. Cut dough in half widthwise. Roll each portion into a 12-in. square; cut each square into three 12×4-in. strips. Spread about 2 tablespoons of filling down the center of each strip. Fold long edges together over filling; seal edges and ends. Cut into 3 pieces.

-Place on parchment-lined baking sheets with the folded edge facing away from you. With scissors, cut strips 4 times to within 1/2 in. of folded edge; separate slightly. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Lightly beat water and remaining egg; brush over dough. Sprinkle with sugar and almonds. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

