Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away June 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.

Dale was born October 1, 1969 in Grove City, he was the son of Richard W. and Carolyn Haney Dunlap.

Dale graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

He was currently employed at BNZ Materials of Zelienople.

Dale served during Desert Storm as a Nuclear Weapons Tech for the United States Navy.

He was stationed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Dale loved his country and was proud to have served.

Dale loved a good camping trip.

He enjoyed taking his family and their tractors to local tractor pulls and they had a great time together.

Loved ones to cherish Dale’s memory are his mother Carolyn Dunlap of Rocky Grove. His fiancee Tammy Wilkinson of Darlington. His children Meggan Hassell and her husband Josh of Portsmith, VA. Rachael Geiger and her fiancée Austin Andrews of Cochranton, Dale R. Dunlap Jr. of Prospect and Nicole Dunlap of Cochranton. His grandchildren Levi Hassell and Maddox and Hudson Andrews and Janaey Wilkinson. Dale’s brother Douglas Dunlap and his wife Barbara of Midland. Dale’s sister Dianne Dunlap of Rocky Grove, Dale’s niece Rebecca Neville and her husband Jason and their son Nathaniel of Ohio all survive as well.

Dale was preceded in death by his father Richard W. Dunlap. Grandparents, Mae and Arthur (Pete) Dunlap, Wilda and Harold (Wayne) McCune and Ada and Charles Haney and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Dale will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA at 11:00 a.m.

There will be an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

The Franklin VETS Ceremonial Squad will provide military honors at the start of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Dearly loved and sadly missed.

Memorial donations may be sent to Jamie’s Kids at 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin, PA 16323 or charity of one’s choice.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

