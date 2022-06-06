Featured Local Job: Chief Financial Officer

Clarion Forest VNA currently has an opening for a Chief Financial Officer.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is responsible for all aspects of the financial operations for the agency. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the CFO provides accounting, budgetary, operational and programmatic support to all agency programs and activities. The CFO directly oversees and supervises the financial/accounting staff and network administration.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Actively manage the day-to-day accounting and financial operations of the agency

Develop budgets for the agency as a whole, individual programs and new/proposed/expanded services, including the preparation of budget revisions as needed

Prepare, analyze and present monthly financial reports for the agency, its programs, and activities

Report on financial results and issues to the CEO and Board of Directors

Oversee and review the preparation of all program financial reporting required for funding sources

Manage the Billing, Accounts Receivable, and Accounts payables functions/staffs and the integration of billing information from the Electronic Health Record system into the accounting system

Oversee the agency’s banking activities and actively manage cash flow to ensure it meets agency needs

Manage accounting control systems and internal audits enduring the accurate and timely production of accounting information and financial reports

Monitor changes in legal, regulatory, and administrative environments and implement changes in procedures needed to maintain compliance while maximizing operational and financial results

Review efficiency/effectiveness of employee benefit programs, seeking approaches to lower costs where possible and consistent with required quality levels

Serve as the agency’s primary liaison with its independent auditor to ensure the annual audit is completed smoothly and in a timely manner

Works with the investment committee, finance committee, and board of directors to oversee the investment of funds

Coordinates the strategic planning process

Preparation and oversight of year-end tax documents including but not limited to employee W2s, 1094, 1095, 1099, 5500, and 990s

Required Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Other Characteristics:

Knowledge Of:

General accounting and financial reporting procedures in accordance with GAAP

Payroll reporting and processing of payroll taxes

Employee benefits, including the management of health care and retirement plans

Current Health Care sector environment and trends

Electronic Healthcare Record system

General office software, particularly Microsoft Office Suite, and accounting software packages

Ability To:

Manage and oversee all aspects of the financial/accounting management function

Create, analyze and report on financial statements and budgets

Supervise staff, develop job descriptions, and provide performance evaluations and improvement plans

Analyze and solve problems effectively and efficiently

Communicate effectively both verbally and in writing

Work well with, and be responsive to the needs of, internal and external customers, including the Board of Directors, funding sources, and other provider organizations

Manage priorities effectively to meet deadlines and demonstrate multitasking skills

Assimilate new information and technology

Foster and cultivate business opportunities and partnerships

Education and Experience:

Undergraduate degree in accounting or finance from an accredited college or university; with Master’s degree preferred

Five to seven years of senior management experience with an organization with operations in excess of $5 million per year preferably in the health care sector with a non-profit agency

Managerial experience with non-profit social service and/or health care agencies

Other:

Must be: highly ethical with a high level of integrity; self-motivated; dependable and reliable; detailed-oriented; able to interface easily with staff, other senior management personnel and funding sources

Must be able to interface easily with staff, other senior and executive management personnel and funding sources

Wage commensurate with experience/education.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM.

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, HSA with match, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, Paid Holidays, and more!

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.

