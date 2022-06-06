Featured Local Job: Full-Time Social Worker

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Social Worker.

Position available for the start of school (August).

Full-Time Social Worker (working IU Eastern Region)

Full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for School Social Worker. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Application Deadline: June 20, 2022

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

