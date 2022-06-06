James R. (Willie) Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away on June 4, 2022 at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, OH.

Jim was born on June 2, 1949 in Kane to the late Robert Williamson and Joanne Jackson Williamson and was the oldest of five children.

As a child, he loved playing sports.

He graduated from Kane High School in 1967 and was a star athlete in football, basketball and track.

Jim attended Clarion State College, where in 1971 he earned a teaching degree in biology.

At Clarion, he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.

Following graduation from Clarion, Jim taught in the science department at Clarion-Limestone High School for 35 years.

He loved teaching biology and returned to Clarion to obtain his Masters degree in the field.

Jim was dedicated to his students and ensured that they learned in his classes.

He was especially proud of those students who would eventually become teachers and coaches.

Jim loved coaching and devoted much of his time to it even after he retired.

While at C-L, he coached football, boys and girls basketball, and track and fiel.

Jim also coached at Clarion Area, Slippery Rock and Kane Area High Schools.

Many students and fellow coaches became lifelong friends.

He was well known in the coaching community and was often invited to become part of various coaching staffs.

Jim was an avid golfer and could be seen playing at the Kane Country Club.

He was well-loved at the club and was known for his standing 7:45 AM weekday tee time.

Rain (even snow) or shine, he was out there.

Jim loved the beach and enjoyed going to Ocean City, Maryland and the Outer Banks of North Carolina during the summers.

Jim was very proud of his family and their accomplishments.

Even though they lived far away, he loved visiting and talking with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Carol Yetto of Kane with whom he resided; his son Eric Williamson (Suzanne) and grandchildren C.J. and Brooke of Richardson, TX; his daughter Brianne McPherson (Kevin) of Harrisburg; his sister Judith Williamson-Spencer of Kane; and his brother Tim Williamson (Julie) of Ludlow.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Jim also leaves behind Patches the Cat.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Tom (Moose) Williamson and Robbie Williamson.

The family will receive friends at the Cummings Funeral Home, 151 Greeves Street in Kane, beginning at 11 AM on Friday, June 10.

A memorial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kane Area School District’s track and field renovations.

Checks may be sent to the business office of KASD at 400 W Hemlock Avenue, Kane, PA 16735.

