Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.