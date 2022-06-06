Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton) Beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.

Martha was born in Titusville PA. April 10th, 1939, to the late Hellen and Hugh Hamilton.

In her early years she worked at Sylvania in Titusville PA.

before moving to California where she met and married the love of her life Dustin Lavon Davis who proceeded her in death.

Together they raised six children: Karon Peterson of Highland CA, Kathy Ansel (deceased), Linda Boyne of Cranberry PA, Dustin Davis of Sacramento CA, Jenny Bell (deceased) and Kelly Davis of Banning Ca.

Martha’s life was dedicated to her family and her church (Central Christian), she belonged to several groups and clubs.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, looking at photos of loved ones, scrapbooking, collecting and preserving fall leaves, blossoms in springtime, camping, traveling to Pennsylvania in the summertime to visit with family and lifelong friends and most of all the coos and small cries of her ever-expanding family.

Her life touched so many, and she was loved by all who met her.

Her legacy leaves behind four surviving children, 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her Brother Glenn Hamilton, Hellen Klingler both of Pleasantville PA, her sister Norma of Greenville, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her brother Wayne Hamilton.

“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and always dear.”

