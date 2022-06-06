Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday June 3, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.

She was born on November 10, 1948, in Butler.

She was the daughter of E. Donald Foreback and M. Jean Heckathorn.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Shook on June 24, 1966. They enjoyed 55 years together.

She graduated from Union Joint High School in May of 1966, the Clarion University College in December of 1997 and then with her master’s degree, as a reading specialist in June of 2000.

Nancy retired from Union School District as an elementary teacher.

She was previously employed by Clarion Hospital, Clarview, New Bethlehem Bank and the former Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

Nancy’s dream of a college degree didn’t happen until she was in her 40’s.

After graduating Suma Cum Lauda from Clarion, she spent her teaching career at Union and dearly loved and tried to inspire each and every one of her students.

After her retirement in 2013, she and Jerry spent many winters traveling in the RV to Florida.

They also enjoyed many vacations and cruises to over 40 states.

She was a member of the PSEA and the Clarion Eastern Star Chap #77.

She formerly served on the Sligo Borough Council and was instrumental in establishing the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park.

During college, she was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, and Delta Alpha Phi honor societies as well as the Who’s Who Among American Teachers.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Shook of Sligo, two sons; Jerrod Shook and his wife Lori of Cary, N.C. and Ryan Shook of Pittsburgh, three grandchildren; Riley, Austin and Landon, her mother, Jean Carlson of Findlay, OH, a very special aunt, Kay Courson of Sligo, two brothers; Bob Carlson and his wife Sharon of Findlay, OH, and John Carlson and his wife Kathy of Boardman, OH, and one sister; Sue Arnold and her husband Scott of Buffalo, NY.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and her many wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Jr. Shook, her father, Donald Foreback, a brother, Steve Foreback and her favorite uncle, Roy Courson.

Nancy’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at the Grace Community Church in Curllsville at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor Tom Switzer, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA. 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

