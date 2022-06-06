Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands.
This can be dangerous and often tragic.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Families can take proper steps to make sure all household medicines are safely secured. All medications should be stored up and away, out of sight and reach after every use in a high cabinet or drawer where children cannot see them or touch them. Keep the medicine in its original child-resistant packaging and labeling. If you or another family member do choose to use a pill organizer to help manage taking medicine, make sure you always store it up and away, and out of sight and reach of children. Instead of keeping medicine handy, or leaving medications sitting out, use safe reminder tools to help you remember when to take the medicine and give doses. For example, set an alarm on a watch or cell phone, write a note, or combine taking daily medicines with a daily task like brushing your teeth. Lastly, enter the Poison Help number – 1-800-222-1222 – into your phone and post it visibly at home. Having the number handy, even if you think it’s easy to look up, is an easy way to protect kids and be ready for an emergency.
So, how do you safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications?
There are four permanent prescription take-back boxes located throughout Clarion County for the public. The boxes will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter medications will be accepted in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, liquids, or creams. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove or scratch out any personal information from bottles or packages that contain pills/capsules and liquids and place the bottles or packages into the disposal box. This take-back program is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.
Please call Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350 for further questions, or visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) website, www.deatakeback.com.
Clarion County Prescription Take-Back Box Locations:
Clarion Borough PD
1400 E. Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9140
Open 24/7
Knox Borough PD
620 S. Main Street
Knox, PA 16232
814-797-1100
New Bethlehem PD
220 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-1180
Pennsylvania State Police
209 Commerce Road
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-1710
Open 24/7
