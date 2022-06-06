State Police Calls: Newbie Women Arrested for Retail Theft, Providing False ID

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Strattanville Woman’s Vehicle Struck By “Unknown Object”

Kittanning-based State Police received a report of criminal mischief in the area of State Route 28, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 58-year-old Strattanville woman was operating a 2015 Jeep Renegade when her windshield was struck by an “unknown object.”

No further details were released.

Two Newbie Women Arrested in Armstrong County

Troopers from PSP Kittanning were dispatched to Walmart, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, for a report of retail theft.

Upon arrival, two female suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects are listed as a 42-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman, both of New Bethlehem.

One suspect was found in possession of a controlled substance, and had an active warrant, police said.

According to police, both suspects provided false identification to law enforcement.

The suspects’ names were not released.

Charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 33-3-02.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.