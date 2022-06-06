 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Newbie Women Arrested for Retail Theft, Providing False ID

Monday, June 6, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2Area state police responded to the following calls:

Strattanville Woman’s Vehicle Struck By “Unknown Object”

Kittanning-based State Police received a report of criminal mischief in the area of State Route 28, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 58-year-old Strattanville woman was operating a 2015 Jeep Renegade when her windshield was struck by an “unknown object.”

No further details were released.

Two Newbie Women Arrested in Armstrong County

Troopers from PSP Kittanning were dispatched to Walmart, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, for a report of retail theft.

Upon arrival, two female suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects are listed as a 42-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman, both of New Bethlehem.

One suspect was found in possession of a controlled substance, and had an active warrant, police said.

According to police, both suspects provided false identification to law enforcement.

The suspects’ names were not released.

Charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 33-3-02.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.