 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Golf Outing Raises Nearly $17,000 for Family of Caleb Kifer

Monday, June 6, 2022 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

kifer-familyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A golf outing benefiting the children of the late Caleb Kifer has raised nearly $17,000.

(PHOTO: Elicia Kifer and her children Cade, Cora, and Harper, with their grandmother Dana Kifer.)

120 golfers and 15 volunteers participated in the Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing on May 22 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

A well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School, Caleb passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

Caleb Kifer with wife Elicia Kifer and their children.

Caleb Kifer with wife Elicia Kifer and their children.

Kifer’s friend and one of the event’s organizers, Nick Snell, called the event a huge success.

“Caleb was my best friend and a valued member of the Clarion community, which was evident based on the response within the community,” said Snell, formerly of Clarion. 

Golfers lined up, awaiting tee-off.

Golfers lined up, awaiting tee-off.

Snell said thirty-five local businesses offered support in the form of hole sponsorships.

Cash prizes were awarded to the first and second place teams. Several hole contests were also held throughout the day.

Team Jeffery Minsterman took first place in the outing while Team Greg Bean finished in second.

Team Jeffrey Minsterman.

Nick Snell (left) with Jeffrey Minsterman.

Both teams donated their winnings back to the cause.

Greg Bean with volunteer Lauren Mechling.

Greg Bean with volunteer Lauren Mechling.

A 50/50 auction was also held, with the items being donated by local individuals and businesses.

Kirk Jacobson won a Karl Jacobson Clarion, Pa. painting at the event.

Kirk Jacobson won a Karl Jacobson Clarion, Pa. painting at the event.

In total, the event raised $16,912.00 for the children of Caleb and Elicia Kifer.

“The money raised does not make the loss of Caleb easier, but will allow me and my friends to honor him while being able to offer support to the family,” said Snell.

Kifer was a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School who had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010, most recently teaching history.

He is survived by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with his mother Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

The Kifer family also recently lost Caleb’s dad, Perry, who passed away on January 14 following a lengthy illness.

All proceeds were donated to the Kifer children’s college funds. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

The second annual Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing will be held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course, on May 20, 2023. Registration will begin in early 2023.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/KiferGolfOuting.

IMG_1769

IMG_1770

IMG_1771

IMG_1775

IMG_1776

IMG_1777

IMG_1778

IMG_1779

IMG_1780

IMG_1783

IMG_1785


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.