Golf Outing Raises Nearly $17,000 for Family of Caleb Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A golf outing benefiting the children of the late Caleb Kifer has raised nearly $17,000.

(PHOTO: Elicia Kifer and her children Cade, Cora, and Harper, with their grandmother Dana Kifer.)

120 golfers and 15 volunteers participated in the Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing on May 22 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

A well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School, Caleb passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

Kifer’s friend and one of the event’s organizers, Nick Snell, called the event a huge success.

“Caleb was my best friend and a valued member of the Clarion community, which was evident based on the response within the community,” said Snell, formerly of Clarion.

Snell said thirty-five local businesses offered support in the form of hole sponsorships.

Cash prizes were awarded to the first and second place teams. Several hole contests were also held throughout the day.

Team Jeffery Minsterman took first place in the outing while Team Greg Bean finished in second.

Both teams donated their winnings back to the cause.

A 50/50 auction was also held, with the items being donated by local individuals and businesses.

In total, the event raised $16,912.00 for the children of Caleb and Elicia Kifer.

“The money raised does not make the loss of Caleb easier, but will allow me and my friends to honor him while being able to offer support to the family,” said Snell.

Kifer was a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School who had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010, most recently teaching history.

He is survived by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with his mother Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

The Kifer family also recently lost Caleb’s dad, Perry, who passed away on January 14 following a lengthy illness.

All proceeds were donated to the Kifer children’s college funds. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

The second annual Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing will be held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course, on May 20, 2023. Registration will begin in early 2023.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/KiferGolfOuting.

