Two Clarion County Vocalists to Compete in Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s popular Taste of Talent singing competition.

(Scott Gressley, of Kennerdell, was the 2021 Taste of Talent co-champion along with Ian Best of Seneca. Photo courtesy of Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

The contestants are: Christian Agnew of Oil City, Kaleb Beichner, Shippenville, Maisa Burns of Titusville, Iris Callahan of Vowinkel, Tim Craver of Franklin, Reagan Exley of Oil City, Ruth Herrick of Greenville, Shanay Jackson of Oil City, Alexander Karg of Oil City, and Madison Wakefield of Titusville.

“One of the wonderful things about this competition is that we get participation from singers outside Franklin and the communities immediately around us. This gives everyone a chance to hear new voices and us a chance to showcase our city to visitors,” Franklin Events/Marketing Coordinator, Ronnie Beith said.

Each summer, the competition draws thousands of spectators to vote for their favorite contestants and enjoy a series of free shows in Bandstand Park.

The kickoff concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, during Franklin’s Fourth of July Festivities Week. Additional concerts will be held with contestants being eliminated by audience vote on Wednesday, July 6, 13, 20, and 27. The semi-finals will be held Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m., and the competition finale is on Sunday, August 7, at 4 p.m.

The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Prizes valued at $200 ($100 cash and a $100 gift certificate) will be awarded to the other three semi-finalists through the sponsorships by Jake and Nancy Lindsey, the Franklin Retail Association and Kendzior Orthodontics.

“This is one of our most popular summer events. Many of our residents and visitors eagerly await this announcement and mark their calendars to be at all the concerts.” Beith said. “Based on the audition packets, we promise that everyone will be excited to listen to this year’s contestants. It’s going to be another great year for Taste of Talent.”

