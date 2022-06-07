A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 71. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

