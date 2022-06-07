AAA: Gas Prices Jump This Week

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – Gas prices are 15 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.851

Average price during the week of May 31, 2022, $4.701



Average price during the week of June 7, 2021, $3.240

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.976 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.897. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.936 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.897.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.848 Altoona

$4.866 Beaver

$4.832 Bradford

$4.827 Brookville

$4.857 Butler

$4.910 Clarion

$4.794 DuBois

$4.858 Erie

$4.798 Greensburg

$4.805 Indiana

$4.808 Jeannette

$4.897 Kittanning

$4.839 Latrobe

$4.848 Meadville

$4.955 Mercer

$4.870 New Castle

$4.789 New Kensington

$4.899 Oil City

$4.885 Pittsburgh

$4.849 Sharon

$4.846 Uniontown

$4.799 Warren

$4.896 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The cost of gasoline is increasing rapidly across the country in part due to seasonal trends and the rising cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86. Today’s national average is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 219 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million b/d to 8.98 million b/d as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel. These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.

