Knight Cruisers to Host ‘Cruise for the Cure’ on June 25

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Knight Cruisers Car Club is holding a Cruise for the Cure to benefit the Clarion Cancer Center on June 25 at the Clarion Airport.

(Archived photo from a previous Knight Cruisers event.)

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. It will be held rain or shine.

The first 100 cars will receive dash plaques.

The event includes a live band, games for kids, a Chinese auction, and a 50/50 drawing.

No pets are permitted.

The Clarion Airport is located at 395 Airport Road, Shippenville, Pa.

The Knight Cruisers raised $32,000.00 at the 2021 Cruise for the Cure.

Donations are currently being accepted.

Please make donation checks payable to Knight Cruisers and mail them to 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.

