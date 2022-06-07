 

Motor Vehicle Catches Garage on Fire in Sugarcreek

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_2319 (1)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from across the county responded to a structure fire on Wylie Avenue in Sugarcreek early Tuesday morning.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:38 a.m. for a vehicle fire that sent a nearby garage up in flames.

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Utica Volunteer Fire Company, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire-Rescue, Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin City Fire Department, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Fire Department, and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

Community Ambulance Services was also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:25 a.m.

IMG_2324 (1)

IMG_2323 (1)

IMG_2317 (1)

Submitted Photos:

284385443_2149285285252295_3364408107337456956_n

284819129_731819491598127_2317029372595769550_n

Stay with exploreClarion.com for an update on this Breaking News story.


