Motor Vehicle Catches Garage on Fire in Sugarcreek

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from across the county responded to a structure fire on Wylie Avenue in Sugarcreek early Tuesday morning.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:38 a.m. for a vehicle fire that sent a nearby garage up in flames.

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Utica Volunteer Fire Company, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire-Rescue, Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin City Fire Department, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Fire Department, and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

Community Ambulance Services was also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:25 a.m.

