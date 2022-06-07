Clarion County Recipe of the Day: San Francisco Pork Chops

Simmer these pork chops in a tangy sauce all day to get the fullest flavor!

Ingredients

4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each)

1 tablespoon canola oil



1 garlic clove, minced1/4 cup soy sauce1/4 cup red wine or chicken broth2 tablespoons brown sugar1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1 tablespoon cornstarch1 tablespoon cold waterHot cooked rice

Directions

-In a large skillet, brown pork chops on both sides in oil; transfer to a 3- to 4-qt. slow cooker. Add garlic to drippings; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add the soy sauce, wine, brown sugar, and pepper flakes; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour over chops.

-Cook, covered, on low for 5-7 hours or until meat is tender. Remove chops. Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth; gradually stir into slow cooker. Return chops to slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve with rice.

