Clarion County Recipe of the Day: San Francisco Pork Chops

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Simmer these pork chops in a tangy sauce all day to get the fullest flavor!

Ingredients

4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each)
1 tablespoon canola oil

1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup red wine or chicken broth
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon cold water
Hot cooked rice

Directions

-In a large skillet, brown pork chops on both sides in oil; transfer to a 3- to 4-qt. slow cooker. Add garlic to drippings; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add the soy sauce, wine, brown sugar, and pepper flakes; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour over chops.

-Cook, covered, on low for 5-7 hours or until meat is tender. Remove chops. Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth; gradually stir into slow cooker. Return chops to slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve with rice.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


